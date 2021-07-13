Edith Wells Martin died peacefully on July 6, 2021 in Nashville, TN at Charter Senior Living of Hermitage. Born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Harry and Tina Wells. Edie was an active member of the Russellville City Council and First Baptist Church of Russellville, KY. Later she moved to Bowling Green, KY and worked for the Internal Revenue Service until her retirement. She attended the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green. Edie is survived by her sisters Joyce Broadbent and Helen Young, her daughters Terry Martin Rudd of Nashville, TN (husband, Ray) and Kim Martin McAfee of Bowling Green, KY (husband Phillip), grandchildren Lucas and Sydney Rudd, Joshua and Mitchell McAfee. A small memorial service will be held on July 19, 2021, at the Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS