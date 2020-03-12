Bowling Green - Edna Fay Carey, 68, of Bowling Green, KY passed on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born to the late Alonzo Crews and Cathleen Johnson in Carroll County on May 8, 1951.
She was also proceeded in death by her husband, Harold Carey in December 2009; as well as two brothers. She is survived by one son: Benjamin Ray Simmons and one granddaughter: Taylor Simmons; one sister: Elizabeth (Robert) Pogue and three brothers: James Edward (Rebecca) Crews, Robert Glenn (Deborah) Crews, and Alonzo Murry Crews, Jr.
Public visitation for Ms. Carey will be held on March 12, 2020 from 12 pm to 6pm CST at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln. 42104), with funeral service to follow at 6 pm conducted by Bro. Josh Jordan. A burial service will be conducted on Friday March 13, 2020 at 1 pm at Farnsville Cemetery in Wilderness, TN.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary or offer your condolences online at www.conefuneralhome.com.
