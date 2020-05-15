Bowling Green - Edna Jean Polston, 86, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late John Brooks and Bessie Moore Brooks. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Polston and six siblings.
Mrs. Polston worked at Union Underwear for twenty-five years and was the owner operator of Bypass and Petros Restaurants.
She is survived by her son, Charles T. Polston; one granddaughter, Kim Griffis (Raymond); three great granddaughters, Embry Adamson (Shane), Paige Bunnel (Aaron) and Demi Mitchell; six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
