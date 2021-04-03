Bowling Green - Edna M. Hittson Rigsby age 83 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Saturday at the Greenview Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Edna was born in Bowling Green to the late Charles E. and Pearl Joiner Hittson. She is the widow of Thomas Rigsby, She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Rigsby. 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Edna was a housewife and homemaker and was of the Church of God Faith. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister
She is survived by her children, Juanita Basham (Morris), Linda Diane Sparks (Greg), Tresia Cox (Don), Phyllis Coulter (Jim) and Tommy Rigsby (Debra). Brother David Hittson (Robin) Sisters, Ida Bush (David), Brenda Addamitus. Grandchildren Jennifer Lovelady, Chris Basham, Matthew Sparks, Rachel Sparks, Brandy Abbott, Brittany Cox, Ashley Whittaker, Brad Whittaker, Samantha Smith and Zachary Rigsby and 12 great grandchildren, Gracie, Eli, Kennedy, Jonah, Maddie, Dylan, Ava, Kyleigh, Taylor, Dakota, Emily, and Nora. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 9:00 am Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.