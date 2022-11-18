Bowling Green – Edna Mae Billingsley, of Bowling Green, KY, left this world to go home on November 15, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late B.T. and Elsie Spencer and O.D. and Edna Vibbert. Edna was born December 30, 1932, in Barren County. Edna was a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. She was a beloved Christian woman with a deep spiritual faith in the Lord. She spent countless hours in service to others quietly serving and making a difference all while pointing them to Jesus. She was known as “Grandma” to her grandkids which was her greatest joy. The fun, love and adventures she shared with them was a blessing and something to behold.
Edna is survived by her husband of 69 years, George Billingsley of Bowling Green, with their three children, Cynthia Hulsey, Barry Billingsley (Sandy), and Denise Russell (Bill); seven grandchildren, Seth Hulsey, Adam Billingsley (Lauren), Shelby Clayton (Will), Will Billingsley (Allie), Spencer Russell, Bryce Russell and Jake Russell; three great-granddaughters, Eloise Clayton, Quinn Clayton and Maggie Billingsley; sisters, Brenda Kirk of Glasgow, KY, and several nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. Tim Hulsey and brother-in-law, Charlie Kirk.
She will be remembered by her home making abilities, her delicious meals, especially during the holidays, Sprite tea parties and teaching the grandchildren anything her children didn’t want them to be taught. Expressions of sympathy may be made to any charity that touches your heart
Funeral Services for Mrs. Edna Billingsley is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Cone Funeral Home at 4:00 PM. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 noon until 4:00 PM. Graveside Service and Burial will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:00AM at Lick Branch Cemetery in Barren, Co., KY.
