Bowling Green - Edna Mae Burden Hawkins, 94, of Bowling Green passed away December 26, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Ohio County, on November 13, 1925 to the late Claude and Millie Burden. Edna was a member of the Ohio County Homemakers and the Kentucky Association of Older Persons for 14 years, a member of the Warren County Breast & Cervical Cancer Council, Warren County Consumer Fraud Board, Warren County Consumer Affairs, AARP Kentucky State Board for Women's Issues and was a weekly volunteer for the Bowling Green Police Department, in the records room. Edna was preceded in death by her husband, William Hawkins. She is survived by her son, William Thomas Hawkins; grandson, William Paul Hawkins; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 and 11 am to 1 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow at 3:30 pm at Pond Run Cemetery in Echols, Kentucky.
