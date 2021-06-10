Louisville - Edna Mae Hayes, 88, died Monday, June 7, 2021.
Edna was a home health worker and member of Meadowland Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Wyman W. Hayes and is survived by her children, Rev. Ray Hayes (Danita), Karan Quelch (Walter) and Daniel W. Hayes (Roxie); grandchildren, Alethea Hayes, and Aaron Hayes (Megan); great granddaughter, Marie Hayes; and five siblings.
Visitation is after 2pm EST Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville and will conclude with a service at 5pm EST. Additional visitation is after 10am CST at Meadowland Baptist Church, 1188 Detour Road, Bowling Green and will conclude with a service at 12pm CST. Private burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Clear Creek Baptist School, 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville, KY 40977.