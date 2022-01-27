Bowling Green - Edward 'Alan' Tunks, age 66, passed away, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was born to the late Henry Lee and Juanita (Galloway) Tunks on August 3, 1955. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers; Bruce Tunks, Joe Tunks, Mike Tunks, and a sister, Linda Tunks.
Alan was a Master Electrician and retired from the City of Bowling Green. Throughout his life and career here, he made several connections in the community and touched many lives. In his spare time, Alan enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his farm and riding his motorcycle with the Rebels Motorcycle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Tunks, son, Daniel Tunks (Nicole), a step-daughter Amber Nicole Murrell, and two grandchildren; Nolan and Wyatt, as well as several extended family members also survive.
Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 31, and from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Masks will be required.
