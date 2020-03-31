Bowling Green - Edward Alexander 'Alec' Barber, 86, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at his residence.
Alec was born November 28, 1933 in Warren County to the late Ellis A. and Rachel Haner Barber. He is also preceded in death by a grandson, Lance Michael Rowland and sisters, Ginger Foster and Mary Hayes. He was a Navy veteran; was self-employed as a land surveyor and was Warren County Surveyor; worked as a petroleum engineer; and graduated from the University of Tulsa. He attended Life Fellowship Church and was one of the greatest men his family ever knew. He told everyone that "Jesus loved them and He was coming soon."
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis George Barber; sons, Pete Barber (Charlotte) of Tompkinsville, Jeff Barber, Eric Barber, both of Bowling Green, Steven Page (Tensie) of West Columbia, South Carolina, and Clifford Steven Walton of Oklahoma; daughters, Susie Ellis (Russell) and Sandy Holmes (Rick) both of Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 virus, a drive-thru visitation will take place on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with a private graveside service on his family farm. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the family.
