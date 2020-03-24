Bowling Green - Edward "Curly" Grimes Jr., 89, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday March 22, 2020, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Edward D. Grimes and Nellie Blanche Herald Grimes. Curly was born on July 23, 1930, in Warren County, Kentucky. He was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church, and a Masonic member of Goshen Lodge #503 for 68 years. Curly retired from the RPO (Railway Post Office) and U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. He took great pride in helping restore the RPO railroad car for the historic museum. Curly loved reading, gospel music, shooting pool and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all. Papa G is survived by his wife of 58 years Roberta Grimes; two daughters Danette "Dee" Rector (Kenny) of Bowling Green, KY, and Lee Nickoson (Rick) of Vine Grove, KY; two grandchildren Allen Rector (Kelley) of Bowling Green, KY, and Ashley Raye Brown of Radcliff, KY; two great-grandchildren Wyatt and Katherine Rector both of Bowling Green, KY; sister-in-law Christine Hunt; Marvin Hunt, Pat Hunt, Ann Cassady, Elaina Scott, and several other nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and Masonic service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Springs Baptist Church and/or Goshen Lodge #503.
