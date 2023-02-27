Mr. Edward “Ed” D. Drake, age 86, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his residence.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, February 27, 2023 and from 6:00 AM until funeral service time on Tuesday at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Edward was born December 20, 1936 in Franklin, KY to the late Harold Drake and the late Mattie (Munday) Drake. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Ruth Drake and his 2nd wife Sarah Drake; 6 brothers, Robert Drake, Paul Drake, James (Bill) Drake, Guy (Leonard) Drake, Ernest Drake and Harold Drake, Jr.
He is survived by 2 sons, Allen Drake (Judy) and Gary Drake (Kitty) both of Louisville, KY; 4 grandchildren, Chad Drake, Joe Drake, Josh Drake and Kimmye Bohannon; 6 great grandchildren, Abby Drake, Kirby Drake, Sawyer Drake, Annie Bohannon, Ellen Bohannon, Denny Bohannon; a brother Johnny Drake of Franklin, KY and several nieces and nephews.
Edward was a member of the Franklin First Baptist Church and the Franklin Country Club. He was retired from the Drackett Company, doing plumbing and Maintance. Edward enjoyed to play golf, and growing tomatoes in his garden.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin First Baptist Church, 303 E. Cedar St, Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at funeral home.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com.
