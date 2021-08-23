Bowling Green – Edward Daily Swinney, 79, passed away Saturday August 21, 2021 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born to the late Daily & Olvia Swinney in Pocahontas, AR on October 8, 1941. “Sonny” as he was known to family retired from General Motors Corvette Division after 30 years of service. After retiring from GM he worked as a bus driver for Warren County Schools for 14 years. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Geraldine Swinney; three children Marcia Clark, Mark Swinney, and Kathleen (David) Dean. Three grandchildren; Blade (Elissa) Dean, David Clark, and Mahalia Dean. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, with memorial service conducted at 6 p.m, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the American Cancer Society.