Bowling Green - Edward E. "Sonny" Talley, 81, of Bowling Green, passed away on December 5, 2021. Sonny was born on September 4, 1940. He was retired from Eaton Corp. (Cutler-Hammer), where he met wife and best friend, Barbara Talley. They spent their life together enjoying the simple things and taking care of each other. Sonny passed away of a broken heart exactly one month from the passing of his beloved wife.
Sonny is survived by Vivian Hinton (Larry); grandchildren, Lindsay Hinton Bryant (Jonathan) and Lauren Hinton Doyel (Michael); great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Addison Doyel; a brother, Jerry Talley (Ursula); a sister, Betty Jones, a son, Edward Dewayne Talley, and a daughter, Sherry Lewis.
Sonny will be honored in a private graveside ceremony. J.C. Kirby & Son has been entrusted with arrangements.
