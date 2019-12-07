Bowling Green - Edward Gene Whalen, age 86, passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Benleo, Ky native was the son of the late Walter and Lucy Catherine Runner Whalen and husband of the late Jenetta Neel White Whalen. He was preceded in death by one daughter Shelia Whalen. Edward retired from the Bowling Green Fire Dept. with 27 years of service and was the Fire and Safety Inspector for WKU. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of Christ. He is survived by his son Mark Alan Whalen (Jennifer Lynn) and grandson Matthew Alan Whalen of Delray, Fl. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday and 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Tuesday with Funeral Service at 10:00 AM Tuesday December 9, 2019 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial in the Fairview #2 Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern KY or Mt. Zion Church of Christ.