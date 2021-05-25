Oakland – Edward “ Buckshot” Williams, 99 of Oakland died Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence. The Warren County native was a son of the late James and Elizabeth Murray Williams and is preceded in death by his wife Camilla Reynolds. Ed was a farmer, a member of Oakland Baptist Church, Oakland Masonic Lodge #563 F&AM and served in the US Army. His survivors include one nephew, Jake Reynolds (Melanie) and four nieces, Joann Williams, Bonnie Williams Huffman, Terri Boros (Blake) and Janie Savery (Sam) along with several great nieces and nephews and his special friend Mary Pearson. His visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at Oakland Baptist Church with funeral service at 2 p.m at the church. Funeral arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel.
