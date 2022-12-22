Bowling Green – Edward Martin age 86 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Edward Martin was born in Warren County to the late Carl Edward and Lucille Deel Martin.
He is also preceded in death by a sister, Estelle Fishburn. He was retired from Lord Corp, and was a Carpenter and farmer. He attended Hillvue Heights Baptist Church. Ed served in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Ed’s Memory.
Ed is survived by his wife of 63 years Georgia Mae Madison Martin, his son George Edward Martin and his wife Avanelle and his daughter Masheila “Moe” Galloway and husband Pat, all of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Heather Leigh Martin Daffron (Myles), Gabrielle Nicole Martin Stewart (Alex) and Justin Tyler Martin. Great grandchildren, Sloane and Georgia Stewart . Brother, Darrell Martin (Martha). Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Also his faithful little dog, Frisky. Family would like to thank his special care givers, Teresa Blair Reno and Alan Higgs.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Friday with the Funeral service starting at 2:00 pm Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
