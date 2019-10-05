Bowling Green - Neal was born March 4, 1934 in Warren County, KY to the late Clifford and Marie Mayhugh. He graduated high school from College High and Neal worked at Whayne Supply Company where he retired after 40 years. He was in the National Guards and was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. His survivors are his wife of 65 years, Martine, a son Allan Mayhugh of Clarksville, Tennessee, 2 daughters Vickie Mayhugh Milliken of Gallatin, TN and Monica Mayhugh Holt of Bowling Green. One sister, Sue Mayhugh Burns, Louisville, KY, a special niece, Emma Henderson who helped a lot during his illness. He is survived by 4 grandchildren, Tony Milliken Jr., (Tara) Taylor Milliken, (Samantha) Trudy Harrison, all of Gallatin, Tennessee and Tina Kizer (Scott) of Lebanon, Tennessee and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery #2 and there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.