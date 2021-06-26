Bowling Green - Edward Newton "Ned" Kearny III., a beloved father, grandfather, family member and friend, passed away June 23, 2021.
Ned was born May 5, 1936, in New Orleans, La. He grew up just a few blocks from Audubon Park, where he loved to explore along the lagoon, ancient oaks and Mississippi River.
Ned was known for his keen intellect and his capacity to memorize verse. He attended Isidore Newman School, as did his mother, father and sister. As a boy, Ned attended Camp Mondamin, where he delighted his friends with his animated recitation of Casey at the Bat during talent shows. He went on to study political science at Louisiana State University and Rhodes College, and he earned his Ph.D. in political science at the American University in D.C. He taught at Western Kentucky University for over 30 years, and he grew deep roots in Bowling Green, which remained his home for the rest of his life.
Ned was a talented musician, and he loved playing the banjo and piano and singing gospel, jazz and golden oldies. Ray Charles was his favorite musician.
Ned moved to Bowling Green in 1968, and when he wasn't singing or teaching, he loved hiking Mammoth Cave and exploring what he affectionately called "the beauties of Kentucky."
He was a longtime resident at Village Manor, where he made many treasured friendships and even wrote a volume detailing biographies of several of the residents titled "Dear Hearts and Gentle People". His favorite activity at Village Manor was "Name that Tune" where he was the designated drummer.
His daughter Lisa and granddaughter Olive also lived in Bowling Green, and they were his pride and joy. He is a gifted writer, authoring the following published books: American Ways: An Introduction to American Culture, Mavericks in American Politics, Coming of Age in New Orleans, My Early Years: The Camp Years at Mondamin, Lisa Goes to the Great Wall of China, Me, Mechanics, and the Options for Me, and Final Success: My family struggle to be an adult male.
Ned passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his daughter and three longtime caregivers, all of whom he adored. He is survived by his daughter Lisa; granddaughter Olive, sister Margaret Kearny Moroney; former wife Maryanne Datesman, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ned's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at First Christian Church with visitation from 10 until service time with light lunch to follow. He will be missed by all.