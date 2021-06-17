Bowling Green - Edward Paul Trouteaud, age 76, passed away Wednesday June 16, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Detroit, MI native was the son of the late Roy Cyril Trouteaud and Ruth Elizabeth Bowser Trouteaud.
Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He retired as vice-president of SKF in Glasgow, KY. He loved spending time gardening, his dogs, legos and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Edward is survived by his wife Billie Jean O'Donnell Trouteaud, son Dennis York, daughters, Michelle Oakley (Brian), Jennifer Finding (Anthony), Paula York and Phylis Bartley (Jeff), grandchildren, Sarah (Michael), Logan, Sam (Tara), Jake, Kyle, Tyler and Makenna, sisters, Joan Mayberg (C.J.) Yvonne Morse (Chuck), brother, Robert Trouteaud (Rindy) and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday June 19, 2021 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.