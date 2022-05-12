Bowling Green KY - Edward Rea "ROWDY" Yates age 74, of Bowling Green Ky passed on May 5, 2022 peacefully at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Ed was a United States Marine, a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ed was a servant to his community as a ScoutMaster of Troop 510 and 149, A Basketball Coach for Parks and Recreation and a Graduate from Western Kentucky University. Ed was an engineer by trade and retired from the Environmental Protection Agency.
He is survived by his sons Ben and Jon, grandsons Kane and Austin of Bowling Green Ky. Ed is also survived by many nephews, nieces, brothers a sister and all his brothers and sisters in the Corps Semper Fi!
Ed's Memorial service will be held at Evergreen funeral Home and Cemetery in Louisville Ky on May 20th at 10 am Eastern time.
