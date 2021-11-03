Bowling Green, KY - Edward " Ed" Richard Henderson passed away on October 1st 2021 at the age of 95 while in Hospice care. Ed was a retired State Commonwealth Detective after owning and operating his furniture store in Bowling Green.

Ed was an avid golfer and played all the way up into his 90's while shooting his age and beating his grandson on multiple occasions.

Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Helen Ruth Henderson and his son Richard "Ricky" Henderson. Ed is survived by his son Steve Henderson of Bowling Green and grandson Andy Henderson of Hilton Head Island, SC.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 11th 2021 from 2-4 pm at State Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Ed's memory at State Street United Methodist Church for Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.