BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. — Edward Wood Barnes, age 62, of Byrdstown, TN passed away Monday, August 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born November 20, 1960 in Albany, KY to E.E. Barnes and Lera Dean (Wood) Barnes.
He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army as a Ranger during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Just Cause. He was a member of the American Legion Post 23 in Bowling Green, KY.
He was a former employee for the Department of Defense Commissary Agency and Houchens Industries.
Edward is survived by his Wife: Gayla (Hardison) Barnes; (3) Sons: Ben Barnes, Justin Barnes and Jaxon Barnes; (2) Daughters: Ashley Hogue, Melissa Taylor; (7) Grandchildren: Kamdyn, Anthony, Jada, Emma, Justin, Kaelyn and Rowyn; (1) Brother: Joseph Barnes; Beloved Pups: Bella and Bailee. Also survived by other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Parents: E.E. Barnes and Lera Barnes; (1) Daughter: Jordan Barnes. The family has chosen cremation and no services have been planned at this time.
