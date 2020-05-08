Bowling Green - Edwin David Stevens (Ed), 72, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Cheryl; beloved father of Richard Stevens (Shelby), Michael Stevens (Nicole), Geoffrey Stevens (Katrina), Scott Stevens (Shasta), and Heather Chumbley (Tim); grandfather of eight; brother of Diana Zinckgraf. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard F. and Eveleen Stevens, and his brothers, Richard F., Jr. and Kenneth Stevens.
Ed was born in Portland, OR. He earned a BS degree in chemistry from Oregon State University, a PhD in chemistry with a specialty in X-ray crystallography from University of California, Davis, and much later a Master Certificate in Winemaking, also from University of California, Davis. He enjoyed teaching chemistry and winemaking, and laboratory research involving drug design, energy storage, and understanding the relationship between charge density, molecular structure, and chemical activity of novel compounds.
Ed was a connoisseur of wines, bourbon, and liquors. He enjoyed talking about them and sharing with friends. He also enjoyed many sports and was an accomplished skier. His favorite football teams were the New Orleans Saints, Oregon State, LSU, and WKU. If his favorite teams weren't playing, he rooted for the Westernmost team. He loved his cats (and eventually the dog). Ed was known for his calm demeanor, dry humor, kindness, and generosity. He was genuinely liked and respected by all.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. In Ed's honor and expressions of sympathy, donations to the Bowling Green Humane Society, Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, Oregon State Chemistry Department, or WKU Opportunity Fund are appreciated.
