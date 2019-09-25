Bowling Green - Edwin K. Keown, 77 of Bowling Green died peacefully surrounded by family at Colonial Manor Care & Rehab.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Kenneth B. and Dorothy Pedigo Keown and is preceded in death by a daughter, Kay Keown; two grandchildren, Autumn and Ronnie Kenneth Keown; two brothers, Bill and Richard Keown; a sister, Virginia May Cardwell. Edwin was a construction mechanic for Southern Kentucky Contractors. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Keown; six children, Cindy Lundy, Vickie Keown, Keith Keown, Kenny Keown, Brian Keown, Eric Keown (Kristen); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Wanda Gann, Mary Anne Burke (Mike), Debbie Smith; three brothers, David Keown (Judy), Timmy Keown, Tyrone Keown; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.