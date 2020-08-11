Bowling Green - Edwin Wallace Dyer, age 87 of Bowling Green, KY passed away August 9, 2020 at The Hospice House in Bowling Green. Ed Dyer was born March 27, 1933 in Scottsville, KY to the late Texas Ed Dyer and Francis Huntsman Dyer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Jean Mitchell Dyer, daughter Patti Kaye Sledge, brother Frank Dyer and twin sister Ann Horn. Ed was a proud graduate of Scottsville High School and loved to tell stories of his early days growing up in Scottsville. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and the Ron Beck Sunday School class. Ed had numerous hobbies including, researching family history, politics, and was an avid reader of US and local History. He was retired from the Warren County Road Department where he formed many lifelong friendships at "The Road Barn". Ed is survived by his step son Danny Young (Tonya) of Divide, Colorado. His grandchildren Heather Tomblinson (Ben), Brandon Edwards (Allison), Danielle Brown (Shawn), Brianne Pedigo, and Lauren Daugherty (Zach). Great Grandchildren Davis Tomblinson, Harris Tomblinson, Amy Tomblinson, Grant Edwards, Merrick Brown, and Christian Holland; and his family would like to thank his beloved caregiver Patti English. Visitation will be Thursday August 13, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Friday August 14 at Old Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hospice of Southern KY 5872 Scottsville Road Bowling Green, KY 42104.
