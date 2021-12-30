...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches will be possible from
Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Bowling Green - Edwina Urbanski Achorn joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on December 29, 2021, at the age of 84. Known to her friends and family as Eddie, she was born in Carteret, New Jersey, to Edmond and Helen Urbanski. She lived in Carteret with her parents and two younger siblings until attending the University of Maine in Orono, completing her Masters of Science degree in Microbiology.
While attending university, she met her husband George E. Achorn, a fellow student. Creating a family was very important to them both, and their family quickly grew as they became wonderful and doting parents to their four children. Work and employment demands resulted in several relocations to include Pennsylvania, New York, and Illinois, and they eventually settled in the Bowling Green, Kentucky area where they became active in their church, Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Throughout their lives, they valued their Lord and Savior, their family, and their friends above all else, actively participating in the lives of their children and grandchildren. Eddie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years George, and her parents Edmond and Helen. She is survived by her sister Leona and husband Ernie, her brother Edmund and wife Yvonne, and her children Michelle Achorn and husband Joe Paolilli, Darby Whittier and husband Scott, Lee Achorn and wife Lina, and Mary Cole and husband Mitch, and seven wonderful and lucky grandchildren Alex, Angie, and Adam Achorn, Elizabeth and Ben Cole, and Casey and Kyra Whittier.
She will always be remembered as a spiritual, loving, caring, generous woman with a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends she leaves behind, and we are certain she will be watching over all of us as our guardian angel until we can rejoin her in Heaven. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel
