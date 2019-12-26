Bowling Green - Edwinta Berryhill Ferguson, 76, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at The Medical Center. The Fulton, KY native was the daughter of the late Edward Berryhill and Martha Jackson Berryhill Hunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary R. Ferguson and her brother, Roney Berryhill.
She is a graduate from Cass Tech High School in Detroit, MI and is retired from The Book Rack.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by one son, Steven Ferguson (Valencia); two daughters, Stacey Ferguson and Betsy Ferguson Bartsch (John); one sister, Mickey Berryhill Pobocik (Anthony); four grandchildren, Kristopher Ferguson, Kevan Ferguson, Kiersten Ferguson, and Emma Bartsch; one great-grand child, Reni Ferguson; several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special sister-in-law, Pat Owens; two precious fur babies, Peanut and Cricket.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and on Saturday, December 28 from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.