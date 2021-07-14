Louisville - Edythe Silvers, age 69 of Shelbyville, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was born October 31, 1951 to the late Ernest and Beulah Glass Miller. She was a member of The Kingdom Center, where she loved to worship Jesus. She was an avid lover of the outdoors with a special interest in fishing. Edythe had a great fondness to share her love and knowledge of fishing with her family who she loved only second to Jesus.
Edythe is survived by her loving children, Christian Calvert (Danny), Joshua Silvers (Judy) and Heather Palmer; grandchildren, Nicole Silvers, Miranda Rodriguez, Bradley Calvert, Destini Macreno, Alexis Silvers, Kayla Silvers, Robert Atha, Ryan Atha, Devon Deal and Gotti Palmer; great-grandchildren, Hailey Mills, Korbin Mills, Amos Pulido, Bryan Pulido, Neveah Mitchell, Sanara Rodriguez, LJ Rodriguez, Lorenzo Martinez, Luke Calvert, Aiden Atha and Dakato Calvert; sister, Allison Daniels and brother, Carl Miller; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 10 am until noon on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at The Kingdom Center 12610 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville, KY 40299. A celebration of Edythe's life will be at noon on Tuesday, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Kentucky.