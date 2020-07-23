Bowling Green - Elah Meadors, 75, of Bowling Green passed away on July 22, 2020 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Leitchfield, KY native was the daughter of the late Nellie Swanson Duvall and Wilbur Duvall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Meadors; sister, Lenna Duvall and her brother, James Duvall.
Mrs. Meadors graduated with her associate's degree from Western Kentucky University and worked at State Farm Insurance as a secretary.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer "JJ" Wheeler (Jim Bob); granddaughter, Lola Wheeler; three nieces, Debbie Proffitt, Debbie Woodcock, and Denise Woodcock.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 am - 11:30 am, Saturday July 25, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at Bowling Green Gardens.
