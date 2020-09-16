Bowling Green - Elaine Louise Woodcock, born February 14th, 1938, left this world a better place than when she found it on September 15th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred & Bernadette Nichols and her brother Gary Nichols.
She is survived by her husband Ernie Woodcock and children; Tracy (James) Weaver, Tammy (Joe) Romo, Michael (Leslie) Woodcock & Greg (Robbie) Woodcock. She was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother of twenty. She is also survived by her brother Alfred "Bud" (Sharon) Nichols and sisters Donna (Bob) Hart, JoAnn (Lowell) McCallister, and Diane Noble.
Besides being the life of the party, Elaine enjoyed watching almost every sport imaginable. She loved and welcomed everyone into her life. She was known as "Mom" and "Nana" to all whom knew her. Laughing and smiling was unavoidable in her presence. She was the center of the universe to her children and grandchildren and her life revolved around her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Services will be held at J.C. Kirby & Sons Lovers Lance Chapel (820 Lovers Lane Bowling Green, KY 42103). Visitation will be 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Friday, September 18, 2020 and 9:00 AM-10:00 AM Saturday, September 19. Funeral will at 10:00 AM with burial in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Portland, TN.