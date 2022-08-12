Louisville - Elaine M. Vincent, 77 of Louisville died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the University of Louisville.
The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Willard Massey and Peachie Cowles Massey. She was a housewife.
Her survivors include her husband of 57 years, Richard Vincent; one son, Richard Vincent (Lisa); three grandchildren, Zachary Vincent (Calli), Kaitlyn Russell (Landon) and Brandon Vincent; two great grandchildren, Jude and Kade Vincent; two brothers, Melvin Massey and Mitchell Massey (Dorothy); several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
