Bowling Green – Elaine Huffman Skiles was born November 30, 1966 in Glasgow. KY to Leonard and Joanne Huffman. She entered into death May 14, 2021. Her Celebration of Life Services: Friday, May 21, 2021 at Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Bowling Green, KY; Walk-though-Visitation-11:00 am to 12:00 pm; Funeral-12:00 pm; Burial-Rocky Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.