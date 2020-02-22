Bowling Green - Eldon LaRue, 85 departed this life February 20, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Viola LaRue and his sister Minnie LaRue. Visitation 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; February 25, 2020. Funeral service 12:00 pm; February 25, 2020 at Oakland MT Zion Baptist Church, Oakland KY 109 Young St. Entrusted: Gatewood and Sons Chapel, 618 W. Main Av.