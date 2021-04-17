Bowling Green - Eleanor S. Nelson, 80, of Scottsville, KY, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Albuquerque, New Mexico native was a daughter of the late Pedro and Dolores Serda Navarrete and was preceded in death by a brother, Benny Navarrete.
She was a homemaker and attended Bowling Green Christian Church. She received her associates degree in Culinary Arts from the Technical Vocational Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Survivors include one daughter, Carol Crowe (Kevin); one son, Richard Nelson (Julie); one sister, Rose Navarrete; one brother, Juan Navarrete; five grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville, KY.
No services are scheduled at this time. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.