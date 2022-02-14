Bowling Green – Elfriede Erna Profe Hunton, 92, of Bowling Green passed away February 12, 2022 at Hopkins Center in Woodburn. The Mittweida, Germany native was born March 6, 1929 to the late Herman Wilhelm Profe and Hedwig Elsa Seyfert Profe. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roy C Hunton; grandson, Ashley Shultz; and siblings, Hans Profe, Erna Rakus, Gerhard Profe, Herman Profe, and Margot Gravel. Her early years were marked by life in depression-era East Germany followed by the deprivations of World War II. Elfriede escaped East Germany with the help of British soldiers, eventually ending up in the town of Bad Kreuznach where she had family and met Roy in 1955 while he was stationed in Germany. Following Roy’s retirement from the United States Army, they returned to Bowling Green where Roy managed Acme Boot Company and they were active in Civitan together. Elfriede was also very active in the Bowling Green Homemaker’s Club. In 1984 they moved to Winter Haven, Florida before returning to Bowling Green in 2005. Elfriede was a homemaker who supported her husband during his career military service in the United States Army and subsequent civilian career. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who truly cared about all of her family. Elfriede loved to sew, cook, to read and her math skills were unparalleled. These things were instilled in her while attending Finishing School in Germany as well as a sewing trade school. She was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors include her daughters, Angela F. Shultz (Joey) of Bowling Green and Beverly Burkle (Lud) of Hendersonville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Shane Shultz (Leslie), Dane Burkle (Amber), Tyler Burkle (Diedra), and Devon Burkle (Heather); great-grandchildren, Nate Shultz, Dylan Shultz, Kaden Shultz, Trip Burkle, Xavier Stahlman, and Ali Stahlman; and many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins in Kentucky and Germany. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
+1(270)842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…