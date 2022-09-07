Bowling Green - Elisabeth (Beth) Jane Knight, 61, passed away on July 27, 2022, at the Medical Center after a long illness. The Milwaukee native was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Jane Knight. She is survived by her brother, Laird of Milwaukee and many friends. Beth had lived in Bowling Green and worked as a librarian at WKU for over two decades and also worked at Warren County Public Library. She loved people and her sunny disposition and generous heart were evident in her many acts of kindness.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 2 to 4 pm at the Bob Kirby branch of the Warren County Public library, 175 Iron Skillet Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
