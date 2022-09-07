Bowling Green - Elisabeth (Beth) Jane Knight, 61, passed away on July 27, 2022, at the Medical Center after a long illness. The Milwaukee native was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Jane Knight. She is survived by her brother, Laird of Milwaukee and many friends. Beth had lived in Bowling Green and worked as a librarian at WKU for over two decades and also worked at Warren County Public Library. She loved people and her sunny disposition and generous heart were evident in her many acts of kindness.