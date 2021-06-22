Bowling Green – Elizabeth Gott Ames, 69, of Bowling Green passed away June 21, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Amos Monroe Gott, Jr. and Mae Bell Oliver Gott. Mrs. Ames attended T.C. Cherry Elementary, graduated from Bowling Green High School and was better known as Betty Gott at that time. She received a master’s degree from The University of Louisville and three from Western Kentucky University. She was a member of Lehman Avenue Church Of Christ and a teacher in the English department at Florida State University and Western Kentucky University. She is survived by her husband, Mark Ames and several cousins. Funeral Services will be Friday, June 25 at 10:00 am at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Friday, June 25 from 9:00 am until time of the funeral service.
