Bowling Green - Elizabeth Ane Hartsock Wilhite of Bowling Green, Ky passed away the 4th of March 2021 in Bowling Green, KY.
Ane was born in Valley Forge, PA to the late Col. William and Nancy Hartsock on 23 May 1954. After living in Hawaii, Kentucky and Germany, Ane resided in Columbus, GA and went to Pacelli High School. She was also an alumnus of Troy University.
After getting married on 7 July 2007 to Gerald Wilhite of Franklin, KY, Ane and Gerald resided in Bowling Green, KY. Ane was retired and loved volunteering at Broadway Methodist Church in Bowling Green, KY. Additionally, she was an active member of Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's in Bowling Green, KY.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Thomas Bishop and James Charles Hartsock.
Ane is survived by her husband Gerald, son Joshua Emmett Horton, wife Rachel and two grandsons Carter Emmett and Davis Charles of Perry, GA; brother Maj. Daniel Lewis Hartsock, wife Rosemary, nephew William Franklin and niece Connie of Louisville, KY. Her nephews, Steven James and Christopher William Hartsock and sister-in-law Melissa Parsons and brother-in-law Max Wilhite and her beloved Poodles, Godiva, NoKa and LouLou.
A celebration of Ane's life will be held 23 May 2021 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The location will be announced closer to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you may consider donating to Rock Steady Boxing, PO Box 1476, Bowling Green, KY 42102. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.