Bowling Green – Elizabeth passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Elizabeth was the daughter of the late James Allen and Helen Lawson Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Tisha Allen and one son, Tyson Allen; two uncles, Bobby & Dennis Lawson.
Elizabeth was an CNA and a Resident Assistant during her working years. She was of the Baptist Faith and was married to James Strode. Her survivors include: one daughter, Chasity Allen (Rondale) ; one stepdaughter, Shannon McMillian (Tai); one stepson, Terell Boards; three brothers, William (Tanya), Michael and James Allen (Sandra); one sister, Sherry Allen; one aunt, Thelma Jean Lawson; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and other family members dear to her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Chapel. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes.
