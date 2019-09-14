Lexington - Elizabeth Ann "Tootie" Morris Harris, wife of the late Charles Edward Harris, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Elizabeth was born on May 20, 1934 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Guy Sharlton and Estelle Copas Morris. She was a graduate of Warren County High School. She and her husband, Charles, were active members of First Baptist Church of Somerset, Kentucky where they were devoted members of their Sunday School class. She was an active and devoted member of her women's Bible Study Group.
She held numerous administrative assistant positions in education and government, including serving in the Governor's Office. She loved gardening, cooking and entertaining as well as spending time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated caregiver to her husband of 66 years during his illness with Alzheimer's.
Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Brent Morris (Vikki) Harris and Charles Bradford "Brad" (Nicole) Harris; her brother, Lindell A. (Vera) Morris; five grandchildren, Matt (Lauren), Tim (Dani), Chase, Kate-Bradley and Kennedy Harris; and four great-grandchildren, Layne, Wheeler, Sam and Thatcher Harris.
The Funeral Service will be 12:00 pm EDT on Monday, September 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Somerset, Kentucky. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am EDT. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky at 2:00 pm CDT/3:00 EDT.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Somerset or the Alzheimer's Association.