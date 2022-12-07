Bowling Green – Elizabeth “Libby” Blackerby, age 84, died December 6, 2022 in Bowling Green.
Born in Prestonsburg, KY, to the late Forrest and Lucy Burchett, she was a resident of Bowling Green for more than 50 years. Libby earned a master’s degree in music from the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She was a teacher in the Fayette County public schools in Lexington, and later taught in the music department at Western Kentucky University. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and led music for the International Ministry. She was also very active in the Bowling Green community, including being a member of P.E.O. Chapter O, the Warren County Homemakers’ Association, and the Ladies’ Medical Auxiliary Association.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jeffries L. Blackerby; her four children, Beth Blackerby (Al Marabella), Katie Blackerby Weible (Joel), Polly Burden (Randy), and Jeffries Blackerby (R amon Martin); and her seven grandchildren, Madalyn Marabella, Mae Marabella, Sam Weible, Annie Weible, Gabe Weible, Elizabeth Potter (Claiborne), and Forrest Burden.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, December 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, December 9 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour all at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the P.E.O Foundation at peointernational.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
