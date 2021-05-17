Bowling Green – Elizabeth Dora “Pat” Kisling, 87, formerly of Bowling Green, died in hospital, Thursday May 14, 2021 in Fernandina Beach, FL. The Benton County, Iowa native was born May 12, 1934 to the late Clarence Seiler and Pauline Lint. Elizabeth, an active leader in her community and a lifetime member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha where she served as a State President in both Iowa and Kentucky. She was also a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she provided outreach with her flowers for many years. Elizabeth was a Kentucky Colonel, and known for her culinary expertise. A talent she used to raise money for many different causes, welcome a new neighbor, or befriend a stranger ultimately adding them as an extension to her large family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard, and her eldest son Mark. She is survived by her sister Joyce, son Dean, wife Jennifer, three daughters: Julie, husband Wayne, Tracie, husband Larry and Lori, husband Danny, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 21st at 9:00 am until time of service. Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy can be made to HOSPARUS 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. Louisville, KY 40205 or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, www.stjude.org, on behalf of Elizabeth Kisling and ESA.
