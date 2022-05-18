Franklin - Mrs. Elizabeth Herndon Chisholm, age 92, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 at 9:04 AM at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Saturday, May 21st, 2022 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at funeral home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Elizabeth was born January 28, 1930 in Franklin, KY, to the late William Boyce Herndon and the Ida Carlton (Walton) Herndon. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles E. Chisholm and a brother, William Boyce Herndon, Jr.
She is survived by 2 children, Bruce Chisholm (Mary Jane) of Owensboro, KY, Cynthia Fyke (John) of Springfield, TN, 3 grandchildren, Tiffany Noffsinger (Curtis), Tammi Chisholm, Emily Thompson (Kris), 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandsons, a sister, Mary Cohron of Bowling Green, KY and several nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was a member of the West Madison Baptist Church. She was retired secretary, working with her husband in their business Franklin Electric Company for many years, and was a homemaker. After their retirement, they enjoyed traveling, especially being able to visit all the 48 states in the Continental United States and some overseas travel. She loved to entertain friends and family, especially her children and grandchildren, and their friend's dinner Rook parties. She was a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution (D.A.R.).
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to West Madison Baptist Church at 1300 W. Madison St. Franklin, KY 42134 and envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.