Bowling Green, Kentucky - Elizabeth J. Moore of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and a native of Clinton County, Albany Kentucky. Entered into rest on, Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Warren County, Kentucky. Elizabeth attended Hillview Heights Baptist Church, she was a retiree from General Motors Corvette Plant.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Marie Branham & Hugh Irwin, and her grandson Nicholas Norris.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Lonnie Moore of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Sons, Michael (Debbie) Norris, Indianapolis, Indiana, Mark Norris, Albany, Georgia. Stepchildren, Eric Moore & Chad Moore. Grandchildren, Kayla Norris, Myka Norris, Nathan, Austin (Ashley) Norris, Weston Norris, and Elize Moore. Several in-laws and a host of other relatives and friends.
Cremation was chosen - Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky.