Bowling Green - Elizabeth Jewel Hogue, 82 of Bowling Green died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Hopkins Center.
The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Guy and Lucille McAllister Church and preceded in death by her husband Clifton Hogue. She is preceded in death by three brothers, G.W. Church, Stanley Church and Kenneth Church; two sisters, Jean Sanders and Linda Conner. Elizabeth was an inspector at Fruit of the Loom, a member of Meadowland Baptist Church and mended hearts club.
She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Hurt (Rex) and Judy Garrett; one son, Wayne Hogue (Kathy); seven grandchildren, Josh Hurt (Nichole), Jason Hogue (Melinda), Brandie Carter (Nathan), Katie Ligon (Brandon), Jeffery Garrett (Sara), Lance Hogue and Tyler Hogue; ten great grandchildren, Ethan, Karson, Lexie, Brooklyn, Ean, Gracie, Keilia, Rileigh, Jordan and Kason; one sister, Frances Harrison; one brother, Steve Sanders; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.