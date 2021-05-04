Smiths Grove – Elizabeth Joyce Massey, 80 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Glenview Health Care. The Warren County native was daughter of the late Grider and Rena West Kemble and wife of the late Roy Massey. She was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Kemble. Joyce was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church, a sales representative for Modern Woodman and owner of the Smiths Grove Flavor Isle. Joyce did a lot for her community from the students at North Warren Elementary to the customers she met at the Flavor Isle.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Joey Booker (Vickie) and daughter, Lesa Booker; four grandchildren, Bradley Booker, Ashley Booker, Natalie Booker and Wesley Booker; several great grandchildren; three sisters, Phyllis Carter, Shelby Simpson and Norman Neagle; two brothers, Roland Kemble (Marilyn) and Robert Kemble (Linda); several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. There will be a walk through visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Otter Gap Cemetery. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.