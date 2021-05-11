Bowling Green - Elizabeth Marie Britt Bradford, 63, entered into her eternal home on May 10, 2021. She was born on February 20, 1958 in East St. Louis, MO to James and Doris Britt. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1976 and attended Western Kentucky University.
On October 14, 1978, she married the love of her life, David A. Bradford. Together they had three beautiful children, whom she loved and adored with all of her heart. Beth loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and planning worldwide trips with David and their friends. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her beach home, loved planning mystery trips for the grandchildren and was always ready for an adventure. She had a gift of interior decorating and took pride in making everything beautiful. Most important to Beth was her faith. She attended Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, KY and The Chapel at Crosspoint in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother, Doris L. Britt.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David A. Bradford, three children, Jamie (Shane) Powers, Emily (Mark) Booth, Jay (Lauren) Bradford, father Rev. James L. Britt, brother Bart (Donna) Britt, eight grandchildren Charlotte Elizabeth Powers, Caroline Marie Powers, Catherine Lee Powers, Jackson Bowman Booth, Harrison Day Booth, Saylah Grace Bradford, John David Bradford, Abra Elizabeth Bradford and several brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hillvue Heights Church. A celebration of life will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Hillvue Heights Church. There will be a private family burial to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Beth's memory.