Scottsville - Elizabeth Marie Wallace Powell, age 59, passed away on November 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on April 16, 1960 to Clifford Leroy Wallace, Sr. and the late Nancy Marie Clark Wallace.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Powell of Scottsville; two sons, Jake Etherington and Nathaniel Etherington; one daughter, Amber Powell and a brother Clifford Wallace. Elizabeth's wishes were to be cremated with no visitation or funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.