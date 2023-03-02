Smiths Grove – Elizabeth Rebecca Ried, 88, of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023 at T J Samson Community Hospital surrounded by her loving daughters.
Elizabeth was born in Sutton, West Virginia to the late Wade and Octavia Hyer Gillespie.
She was preceded in death by her husband Malcolm Ried; her son, James Thorne; one brother, Ernest Gillespie; two sisters, Vivian Thomas and Marie Gillespie.
She was a faithful member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church.
Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Jackie Johnson (Jimmy) and Debbie Allen (Paul); grandchildren, Derek, Jason, Jeremy and Summer; several great grandchildren and one great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; her special friends, Priscilla Webb and Jewel Lindsey.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with visitation from 12-6 p.m. Friday. Burial will be in Simpsonville Cemetery on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST.
Mrs. Elizabeth’s wishes were for donations to be made to Thomas Veterinary Services, 156 Vincent St., Smiths Grove, KY 42171 in lieu of flowers.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.