Bowling Green - Elizabeth "Beth" S. Upton, 95, of Bowling Green, died at 7:15 a.m. September 6, 2022, at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville, Kentucky. The Ohio County native was born May 9, 1927 to the late Emory Guy Schroeter and Pearl Esther Thomas Schroeter.
One of eight children, she attended Hartford Elementary and Hartford High School where she graduated in 1945. She was in the last class of the US World War II Cadet Nursing Corps, and completed her nurse's training at the old Bowling Green Hospital located at that time on "Hospital Hill."
In 1951, she married Carroll Myron Upton and became the mother of five children. Along with raising her children and assisting her husband with his beef and cattle farm operations in Alvaton, she continued her work as a surgical registered nurse and eventually became a trainer of surgical technicians. She retired from nursing in 1989 at the age of 62 and lived with her husband on their farm until 2005 when they both moved to their daughter Laura Brewer's home. For several years, Beth was the primary caregiver for Carroll who had Parkinson's Disease and died in 2010.
She was a devoted Christian and over the years was a member of the Greenwood Baptist Church, Living Hope Baptist Church and most recently, Burton Memorial Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Girls Auxiliary leader and was a member of the Women's Missionary Union.
Survivors include two sons, John Upton (wife Jennifer) and Charles Upton, of Bowling Green; three daughters, Pam Wood (husband Michael) of Ridgefield, WA, Julia Brister (husband Scott) of Austin, TX, and Laura Brewer (husband Roger) of Alvaton; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Susannah, Sarah, and Mattie Brister, Jordan Upton (wife Taylor), Andrew Upton, William Brewer (wife Ali), and Trevor Brewer; three step-grandchildren, Bethani Brewer, Jenny Taylor (husband James), and Michael M. Wood; one great-grandchild, Isaac Bram Upton; sister-in-law, Clarice Upton Dinwiddie of Alvaton; niece, Debbie Dinwiddie Carter (husband David), and two great-nephews, David William Carter (wife Kelsey) and Michael Carter (wife Candace).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Burton Memorial Baptist Church with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gospel Life Global Missions, P.O. Box 19, Hardin, Kentucky 42048 or Sunrise Childrens Services, 941 Lehman Avenue Suite 106, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Online condolences may be made at jckirbyandson.com.
